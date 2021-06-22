Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.59. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

