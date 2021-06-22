Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 74,463 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,463 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

BMTC opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

