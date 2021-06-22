Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APR stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $946.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.58.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

