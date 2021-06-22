Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Citi Trends worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $749.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

