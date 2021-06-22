Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119,335 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Waste Management worth $174,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.