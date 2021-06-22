wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Hits $144,349.93

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $144,349.93 and $1,533.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars.

