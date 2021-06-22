WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

