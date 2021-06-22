Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 1,029 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. 93,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,707. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

