Webcoin (WEB) Reaches Market Cap of $63,281.80

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Webcoin has a total market cap of $63,281.80 and approximately $9.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Webcoin has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

