Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

6/16/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

6/3/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

6/3/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/7/2021 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/4/2021 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,773 shares of company stock worth $9,280,606. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

