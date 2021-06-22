Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avista (AVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avista (NYSE: AVA) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Avista had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

4/23/2021 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVA stock remained flat at $$44.40 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 357,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

