Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $88.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

