Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 67022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

