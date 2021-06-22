WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

WCC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

