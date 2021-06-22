West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.40. 423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.02 and a 1-year high of $358.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

