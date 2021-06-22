Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been given a C$1.10 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE WHN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. 15,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,016. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$84.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

