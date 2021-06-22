Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.