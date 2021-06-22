Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 39,100 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $62,224,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.