Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,384 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.98. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

