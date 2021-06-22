Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 66,378 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

