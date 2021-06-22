Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,654 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

