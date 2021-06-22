Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

