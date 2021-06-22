Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

