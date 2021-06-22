Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

