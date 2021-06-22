Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.11 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

