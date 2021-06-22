Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.