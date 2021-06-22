Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock worth $843,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

