Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.65 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

