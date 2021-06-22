Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

AEM opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

