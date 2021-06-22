Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,406 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,803,000 after buying an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 34.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,896,000 after buying an additional 264,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

