Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

W opened at $304.06 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

