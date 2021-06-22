Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

