Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

