Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
