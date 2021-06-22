Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 10,124 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

