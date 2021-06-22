Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 26,100 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

