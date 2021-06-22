Westpac Banking Corp Sells 40,918 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

