WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $13.97 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $756.70 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,766,380 coins and its circulating supply is 728,766,379 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

