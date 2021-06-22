Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.63% from the company’s previous close.

WIX stock traded up GBX 10.05 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 252.05 ($3.29). 1,520,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,993. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £635.53 million and a PE ratio of 24.21.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

