Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.99. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 5,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

