WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00362166 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

