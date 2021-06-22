Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 12,440 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,933,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

