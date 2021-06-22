Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $298.30 and last traded at $298.11. 7,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.11.

The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

