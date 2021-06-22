Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.48

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 35730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

