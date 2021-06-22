Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.48

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 35730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

