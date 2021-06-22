WOM Protocol Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

