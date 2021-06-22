Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 135,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,193,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

