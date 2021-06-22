Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,874,600.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 8,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,457. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

