Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $1,924,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.