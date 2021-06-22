Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $712.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00008945 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $189,690.22 and $712.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

